SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This pandemic has created conflict for many businesses and restaurants, but some are using the virus to their advantage.
Nav Singh, co-owner of Toasty-Subs, said he didn't let the pandemic stop him from pursuing his dream.
"We're just adapting to the culture and the new way of how people will be living," Singh said.
Toasty-Subs is a sandwich shop that recently opened on MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield. After talking about this idea for years, Singh, 22, and 25-year-old Joe Ryan finally decided to bring their idea to life.
"This idea came about six, seven years ago when I was working at Flavor of India and my buddy was working at Monty's," Singh said. "We always thought of opening a businesses together and a couple years down the line, we thought now was a good idea to open it."
According to Singh, the virus wasn't going to prevent the pair from opening their doors.
"Even though consumer confidence is a little low, there's still a lot of people looking for something new," Singh said. "When we found this spot, a lot of people were craving for something different on MacArthur."
Getting the restaurant open wasn't without challenges.
"A lot of our shipments were late," Singh said. "We were supposed to open on July 1, but it was pushed back to July 21. That was a 21-day delay."
Those challenges, Singh said, are what will make the partners better businessmen.
"Hard times make better men," Singh said. "These hard times are definitely training us to deal with different and maybe bigger situations in the future."
Toasty-Subs is located at 2025 S MacArthur Blvd. Anyone can view its full menu here.
