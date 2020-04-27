(WAND) - "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will begin streaming two months early on Disney+.
The movie will arrive on "Star Wars Day," which is May the 4.
Disney had been intended to adhere to a seven-month window between the film being in theaters and when it arrived on its streaming service. However, the coronavirus pandemic has changed that mentality.
Disney+ will also debut the first episode of its eight-part docuseries about the making of the first star wars live action TV show "The Mandalorian" on Star Wars Day
During the pandemic, Disney has diverted several of its titles to its streaming service early for housebound viewers. It also sent “Frozen 2” and “Onward” to Disney Plus early, and plans to premiere “Artemis Fowl” on the streaming platform in May in place of a theatrical release. Disney Plus has accrued about 50 million subscribers since launching late last year.
