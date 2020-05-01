DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting May 1, Illinoisans are required to wear masks in public because of the recent health pandemic.
The order came down from Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week. Current models show deaths would peak or plateau between late April and early May. However, if the stay-at-home order was lifted, the second wave would start in May and could claim tens of thousands of lives.
The Macon County Health Department is urging the public to abide by the new mandate bought down by the governor.
"The idea behind masks is that my mask protects you and your mask protects me, so by wearing those masks and face coverings we are protecting each other," explained Emily O'Connell, health educator with the Macon County Health Department.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing. O'Connell explained how important it is for households to not mingle with other households. Families who aren't living in the same house should continue to stay apart.
"If someone they love or care about gets seriously ill with COVID-19 and requires hospitalization they (families) won't be able to go in and visit them, they won't be able to comfort them when that person really needs them," O'Connell said. "This pandemic forces us to be more selfless individuals and really urges us to put others before ourselves. "
While the majority of COVID-19 patients are in long-term living facilities, the Macon County Health Department warns the public that the virus is still in the community and it's important to follow all the guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks.
"The public should not have a false sense of security that only the congregate living facilities are at risk. There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people within our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others," O'Connell added.
The state of Illinois will slowly re-open. On Friday, golf courses and state parks will begin letting people in. Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries will re-open as essential businesses. Any non-essential retail stores may re-open, but only to fulfill telephone and online orders through pickup or delivery.
