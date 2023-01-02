SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Kidzeum of Health and Science will soon be moving into the empty storefronts in front of the museum.
The space will be all about developing kids curiosity and helping them learn different branches of science. The program includes partnerships with the University of Illinois Springfield, Eaton Engineering, and the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, so students can learn about the fields of aeronautics, astronomy, and engineering.
"We have some amazing professionals in the Springfield area and they have a lot to offer kids," said Leah Wilson, Executive Director of the Kidzeum of Health and Science. "I think it's great any time you can help a child make a connection to somebody in their community doing exciting work. So we love to make connections with our universities, and other surrounding businesses and organizations."
The Kidzeum has always had a focus on Central Illinois, but the new center will help students expand on their knowledge of important state industries.
"We love to help children understand the communities that they are a part of because it creates important connections for them, and helps them to understand their place and community and also to think about the people around them that helped to make their communities thrive," said Wilson.
A funding grand from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources gave the museum the opportunity to expand.
Renovations will begin in the spring, with hopes to open the new area by the fall.
