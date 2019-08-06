URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new program is helping cancer survivors stay fit and go back to their regular everyday routines.
The program is called The Stay Fit Study. Adults between the ages of 30 and 70 years old have the opportunity to take part in the 12-week fitness program.
Researchers say cancer takes an emotional and physical toll on many. They want to help survivors find the best exercise that challenges them and brings them joy.
"In terms of cancer symptomatology, how can different modes of exercise help them feel better? We are looking at sleep disturbance, fatigue and brain fog," said assistant professor Neha Gothe.
She said they have three different types of exercises.
"We have one group that does yoga, one that does aerobic exercise and another that does strength training," he said.
They do an assessment and place them in the group they find best fits them.
At this time, they have a few more spots for the Aug. 26 program. Their next program will begin on Jan. 27.
People can find out more information and find out if they qualify by visiting this link.