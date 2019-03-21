URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - New technology may soon make mammograms more comfortable for patients.
The Carle health system equipped all its facilities with new mammography equipment, the News Gazette reports. The new equipment has curved compression paddles designed to better fit the shape of a woman's breast.
The paddle is used to press down on the breast and spread it out across a flat plate to get front and side X-ray views.
This process can be uncomfortable or painful for some.
Carle did more than 21,000 mammograms last year, the News Gazette reports.
The flat paddle can still be used on a case-by-case basis if the curved one does not give the compression needed.
The new equipment was purchased with a gift from the Carle Center for Philanthropy.