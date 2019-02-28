SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Emergency Vehicle Preemption Traffic Control Plan will allow firefighters to switch red lights to green when responding to an emergency.
The fire department will be in control of 17 intersection lights on the southwest side of town, mainly on Wabash, Veterans Parkway and Rt. 4.
Deputy Division Chief Brandon Blough says this area of town has the most congested areas of traffic.
"This area has caused us some of the most problems getting to emergency calls," Blough said.
The fire department says it likes to be at every emergency situation in less than four minutes and this technology will help them do that.
"It's very simple ... it just changes red lights (to) green and sends a signal to a receiver to the lights on the intersections," Blough said.
The signal for the intersection will change a light over 2,000 feet away.
Blough hopes this system will be up and running in a few weeks.