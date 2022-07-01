MT. ZION ILL. (WAND) - Americans have been keeping a closer eye on spending. With inflation almost at nine percent, it's affecting everyday expenses like groceries and gas, forcing people to cut back. But, this new business hopes to give Macon County a gateway from those high prices.
"... Economic times with gas prices and stuff. Just being able to kind of help give that back to the community, giving them the ability to buy things at a little bit cheaper rate. Everybody can join in and find the treasures out there. And its fun, thrifting is fun," said Eric Neill.
The Sunk'n Trunk is a family owned thrift store, ran by Jennifer and Eric Neill, along with their three sons. They want to use this as an opportunity to give back.
"In our view, the purpose of a business is not to make money. The purpose of a business is to serve your local community and help people," said Neill.
The Neill family says once things get up and running, their goal is to pick a new charity each month and give a percentage of their earnings. The store has items from furniture, to clothes, to home appliances. The family shared they were inspired by the many abandoned items.
"There was a lot of old stuff that just ends up in land fills first of all. And it gives us a chance to go ahead and repurpose some of that stuff and at a discounted price," Eric Neill explained.
Today was the grand opening of the thrift store. Jennifer shares the welcoming experience.
"The community has been very welcoming. They're excited to have us here and we've gotten some really positive feedback," she said.
Jennifer says The Sunk'n Trunk is certainly a dream come true.
"My husband retired 23 years in the air force and its just the right time to do it. And we're just blessed that our boys are able to do it with us," Jennifer told WAND News.
The Sunk'n Trunk says they're accepting donations during store hours. You can find that information and their address on their facebook page, The Sunk'n Trunk.
