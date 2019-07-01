SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two new tobacco laws go into effect Monday in Illinois.
Tobacco 21 raises the sales age of tobacco products from 18 to 21.
New tobacco taxes increase the price of cigarettes by $1.00 per pack and add a 15 percent wholesale tax on e-cigarettes.
The laws are aimed at reducing tobacco usage in the state and help people quit smoking.
The American Lung Association in Illinois is offering free resources from the Illinois Tobacco Quitline.
"Nicotine in cigarettes and e-cigarettes is highly addictive, which is part of why it can be so tough to quit smoking. On average, it takes a tobacco user eight to 11 quit attempts before they are smokefree," said Kathy Drea with the Lung Association. "Tobacco control laws help motivate people to make the choice to quit, but it is important to turn to proven methods and expert resources to help them quit smoking for good."
The Illinois Tobacco Quitline connects people with Certified Tobacco Cessation Specialists, respiratory therapists, registered nurses and pharmacists, to help people quit smoking. The Illinois Tobacco Quitline also offers up to six weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy (like nicotine patches) to people who are medically eligible.
The number is 1-866-Quit-Yes.
The Illinois Tobacco Quitline is funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health.