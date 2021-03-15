(WAND) - The new owner of Toys R Us wants to open more stores in the United States.
According to a report from CNBC, brand management company WHP Global has announced it acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids. Tru Kids became the parent company of the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands after buying them in 2017.
Toys R Us had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017 and could not recover on its own after the 2017 holiday season had poor results, leading to liquidation.
Tru Kids, which has the backing of Solus Alternative Asset Management and funds managed by Ares Management, a private equity firm, has attempted multiple strategies to help Toys R Us gain momentum. It attempted two United States pop-us stores with the help of b8ta, a tech platform, but saw those fail due to poor mall traffic that became worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC reports Target powered the Toys R Us website for a period of time, and as of early 2021, ToysRUs.com purchases are redirected to Amazon.
Yehuda Shmidman, WHP's chairman and chief executive officer, has been the vice chair of Tru Kids since 2019. He expressed some optimism about where the Toys R Us brand can now go.
“The restructurings took a big toll on the company,” Shmidman said. “And then (COVID-19) is, hopefully, once in a century. But now we’re getting past those two things. And the sky’s the limit.”
WHP plans to manage the global business of Tru Kids and guide expansion. There are over 900 branded Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in more than 25 countries, which are located in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East.
Shmidman said there is a plan to again open Toys R Us stores in North America, with a number of those happening before the 2021 holiday season. He said they can involve flagships, pop-ups, airport locations or mini stores in other retailer shops. It isn't yet clear how many locations WHP would consider opening.
Toys R Us could end up in U.S. malls that get good traffic, Shmidman added.
Financial terms of the WHP deal to acquire Tru Kids have not been made public. WHP has the backing of a $350 million equity commitment from funds that are managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.