CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 teachers have voted in favor of a contract proposal, which will avoid a possible strike.
The News-Gazette reports the Champaign Federation of Teachers voted for approval Tuesday, with 76 percent of members voting in favor. The teachers were planning to start striking Tuesday, but there was a tentative agreement reached last Wednesday.
“It was a long road to get here, but I’m glad to see that a majority of our members voted in favor of this agreement," CFT Co-President Mike Sitch said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the Unit 4 board and administration further to best meet the needs of our students.”
With the new contract, there will be a 35 minute increase to the school day for students and a five minute increase for teachers, with the changes taking effect in the 2023-24 year. There will be an extra 25 minutes of classroom learning for students, five extra minutes during lunch and five more minutes of "specials" - music, art and physical education.
Teachers are receiving a pay bump of 2.5 to 4.5 percent, and each teacher will see a $2,500 stipend, the newspaper reports. The district will raise health insurance contributions by 22 percent during the contract period.
More changes include one "early out" day each month for elementary students, including the K-8 International Prep Academy, in which the day will end two hours earlier. There will be will two hours of professional development time for teachers. High school students will have two days a month in which school starts an hour later than it normally does.
Teachers no longer have to be responsible for 30 minutes of supervision duties, which they before had to fill before and after school each day. The district plans to set aside a pool of funds for paying teachers who want to help supervise.
The school board will vote on ratifying the contract on Monday.
