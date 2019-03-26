CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new license plate is available featuring the iconic Alma Mater sculpture at the University of Illinois.
The new version replaces the "column I" logo formerly used to represent academic functions on campus with the "block I" that now serves as the unified branding element for academics and athletics.
The new version is in the collegiate section of the Illinois secretary of state website's license plate guide.
A portion of the U. of I. license plate fee goes toward scholarships for in-state students with demonstrated need.
This academic year, the campus received $173,675 in scholarships funds from license plate fees.
Illinois motorists who already bought the previous version of the U. of I. license plate will be reissued the new version at no additional cost.
The secretary of state's office will mail two new license plates and a new sticker to current plate-holders.