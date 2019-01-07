URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -A new mixed-use development has been proposed for the intersection of University and Lincoln in Urbana called Gather.
Gather will contain approximately 200 apartments, 16 townhomes and 50 extended-stay rooms, along with nearly 15,000 square feet of lobby, retail and outdoor public areas.
"The project is a reflection of our belief that there is not a one-size-fits-all model for a development of this scale and importance," said Graeme Rael, Principal of Rael Development Corporation. "The project's proximity to both the University of Illinois and Carle Foundation Hospital at a highly-visible gateway intersection lends itself not to just one monolithic project, but to a mix of buildings and uses. Gather will contain extended-stay hotel rooms and public lobby space, limited retail within the lobby, and high-quality, multi-family apartments to serve both students and professionals."
Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said, "Thousands of visitors, employees, and residents travel through this intersection on a regular basis. We appreciate the care with which Rael Development Corporation has responded to the historic nature of the neighborhood and significance of the location In our community. This mix of housing options, extended stay studios, meeting space, and small-scale retail will meet many needs."
The townhomes will front Lincoln and Clark Streets and have surface parking to create a barrier between the townhomes and residential neighborhood behind. "We envision the charming, brick Clark Street purposefully connecting the two sides of the project creating a pedestrian feel with trees and streetlighting, befitting the historic character of the neighborhood," said Rael. "The architectural style of the project will lean more traditional, again befitting the character of the neighborhood, with an eclectic mix of facades which respond to the mix of historic homes to the south."
An open house to discuss the project will be held Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the parish center of St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 708 West Main St.