URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A new emergency order goes into effect Saturday in a bounded area in Urbana, temporarily banning the indoor sales and consumption of food and drinks.
Students in campus town have mixed reviews on this new order, some saying the order is a smart move, while others say it is hurting businesses.
"I'm really here for it," said Leah Murray. "I think we need to change to combat COVID, I think it's only going to do good for the cases in Illinois."
Another student said, “I think it's smart, I don’t really mind it, I'd rather pick it up or go eat in my dorm or the quad anyway."
However, some students are concerned. Teagan White says this new order is hurting the local economy, stating "businesses are hurting right now, so, whatever we can do to kind come back from that. We can't stay like this forever; the businesses and the students should have their own choice."
WAND talked to restaurants and bars in the Campustown area and some had already closed their indoor dining areas, so they were happy to hear all restaurants and bars included in this order have follow the new order.
The order is set to expire on September 16th, unless extended by the City of Urbana.
