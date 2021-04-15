DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a rise in COVID-19 patients in the hospital in central Illinois.
The department's COVID-19 metrics report Region 6, which includes Macon, Dewitt, Piatt, Moultrie, Champaign, Ford, Vermilion, Iroquois, Edgar, Cumberland, Coles and Effingham counties, has seen five days of COVID-19 patient increases.
As for Region 3, which includes Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, Cass, Morgan and Cass Counties, it has seen 10 days of COVID-19 patient increases.
Dr. Marc Shelton with HSHS said officials have noticed that the average age of a person admitted to the hospital with the virus has dropped since November. He explained it was in the 70's and now the average age is 64.
"Not enough of our under 65 year old population has had the vaccine, yet we're enjoying a benefit of 75% over 65 years of age have been vaccinated," Shelton said. "Now we have to get the younger people vaccinated or else the curve will get worse."
HSHS has experienced an increase in the number of people admitted to the hospital with the virus in its nine different hospitals. Shelton said this is due to community spread and the new variants making their way into central Illinois communities.
"It's almost certainly, if you look at the curves of where we went way up in November, then we started to come down and it was looking real good, now it's headed back up a little, so we know that this fits with the fact that these variants are more contagious than the original wild type," Shelton said.
Doctors encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect them against the virus and the new variants. Shelton said the pause on the Johnson & Johnson shot should not discourage anyone from getting the vaccine because there were only six people out of more than 6 million impacted by the recent blood clots.
With concerns of another surge, Shelton explained the hospital system is better prepared if one were to happen, but he hopes it doesn't get to that point.
