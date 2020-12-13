DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- A safe haven for video gamers has arrived: Hands down Gaming Lounge held its grand opening this weekend -- the gaming lounge is catering to video game lovers.
'A lot of people play video games -- not here in just Macon County or Decatur Illinois but around the world period -- so the video game lounge is a stress reliever," Hands Down Gaming Lounge Co-Owner Antonio Young said.
Young's gaming lounge is designed for private birthday parties or hangouts.
His gaming lounge features 300 games at your disposal, four Xbox Series X consoles and four highly-coveted PlayStation 5 consoles.
"I've been trying to come up with ways to start a business with this pandemic and with everything going on with kids not being able to go out and places and stay in the house -- just thought of a spot that they could come with their family members and game here and lounge around," Young said.
Young has loved sports his whole life; he hopes that playing a sports game in your finger tips can be just as profit-able as it is for the world's best athletes.
"I hope that video games could blow-up like NBA or NFL sports one day and have kids available and have contracts and play in tournaments and make-multi-million dollars off of video games," Young said.
Hands Down Gaming Lounge is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. You can find the gaming lounge at 1425 E Mound Street in Decatur.
