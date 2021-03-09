WASHINGTON (WAND) - The FBI has released new video that shows a person suspected of planting pipe bombs the night before the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building.
A person planted the bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 5 outside of national offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees, the FBI said. Both of those buildings are a few blocks away from the Capitol building, per NBC News.
"These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in injury or death," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director of the FBI's Washington field office. "We need the public's help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs, to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else."
Videos that were made public in February showed a person walking through the neighborhood where these buildings are located with a gray hoodie and mask on. The person was carrying a backpack.
The new video shows the same person on a sidewalk just blocks away from the Capitol. They stop, put down the backpack and start walking again. Other scenes have the person sitting on a park bench before walking down an alley.
The FBI reports the person had on Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with black, gray and yellow details.
According to investigators, both devices were made out of metal pipe with a diameter of about an inch and had homemade black powder inside with a common windup timer attached. The devices did not go off, but appeared to be fully functional.
The discovery of the bombs caused dozens of police officers to be moved from their normal posts about 90 minutes before the Capitol breach happened. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund believes the planting of the bombs was meant to be a diversion.
FBI officials hope someone might recognize the person for their gait, body language and other mannerisms. Authorities said the person could have taken something from a vehicle that was parked a few blocks from the Capitol from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 5.
Information that leads to the identification of the person can mean a $100,000 reward from the FBI.
