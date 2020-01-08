DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Voting season is just around the corner and Vermilion County is preparing to make the voting experience as smooth as possible.
Cathy Jenkins, the Vermilion County clerk, said since she's been in office, she noticed the machines were about 10 to 15 years old.
"It was very evident we needed new machines," she said.
She said she and her co-workers worked hard to cut back in the office and worked towards receiving a promising grant.
"We didn't want to put any burden on taxpayers. So we really worked hard," she said.
She said feedback from the voters showed didn't like that the original machines didn't have a final ballot for them to see and put into the tabulator. They found a machine that did just that.
Additionally, she said some people felt the touch machines were overwhelming and they were afraid to make a mistake on them. However, she said the mistakes can be fixed.
"It gives you the prompts and tells you what you cannot do," Jenkins said. "So it's pretty much fail-safe and that was pretty much what we were looking for."
She said as technology is advancing, she wants to assure people that the machines do not have access to the internet and hackers cannot get access to their votes.
Lastly, she said the new machines are also friendly for individuals with disabilities.
"We try to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to vote," she said.
People still have the option to use the print-out version or touch-screen version. For more information, visit this link.