CHICAGO (WAND) - There is a new service available in Illinois to help anyone needing assistance overcoming a gambling addiction.
A website launched by the Department of Human Services will offer support to anyone in need.
That includes a quiz to determine if help is needed and who you should contact.
The website is www.weknowthefeeling.org.
The global online gambling market is projected to grow to more than $59 billion by 2020.
A recent National Survey of Problem Gambling Services reported that more than 2% of adults in Illinois may have a problem with gambling.