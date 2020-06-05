SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new, free online career training launched Friday that is geared toward helping Illinoisans who have lost their jobs due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through a partnership with online learning platform Coursera, Illinois residents can enroll in free virtual training courses to provide training and credentialing that will help prepare dislocated workers for jobs in Information Technology (IT) and other marketable fields.
“With our state and our nation facing record unemployment as a result of COVID-19, it is imperative that we broaden access to affordable and high quality education that will help return out of work Illinoisans to the workplace as quickly as possible,” said Governor Pritzker. “Thanks to this new partnership with Coursera, we will support thousands of Illinois workers who have lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the ongoing pandemic by helping them build the skills to attain jobs in the post-COVID-19 economy.”
Through Coursera’s Workforce Recovery Initiative, impacted workers in the state of Illinois will be able to access online Information Technology (IT) business and job readiness courses that will credential and prepare them for new jobs and careers.
“Coursera is honored to partner with the state of Illinois to serve workers whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. “Along with our community of partners that includes the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University, and the University of Chicago, we are proud to deliver job-relevant online learning that will prepare unemployed workers for new jobs and careers.”
The initiative makes certifications available for job seekers of all levels, including the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, designed specifically to train people without college experience for high demand IT jobs.
Registration for the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative will be made available to Illinois residents from now through September. All courses must be completed by December 31, 2020.
Upon completion of the program, participants may earn an industry-recognized credential.
More than 1 million Illinoisans filed for unemployment in the first nine weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, more than five times the same period of the Great Recession.
