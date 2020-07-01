(WAND) - New laws protecting workers from discrimination on the basis of race, sex, age, sexual orientation, religion and a range of other protected categories go into effect today, regardless of the size of the employer.
Previously, provisions of the Illinois Human Rights Act only applied to employers with 15 or more workers.
The law still allows places of worship to hire based on religion for jobs connected to worship activities.
New provisions that are part of a package of anti-sexual harassment measures were signed into law last year. They take effect Wednesday.
This includes additional reporting requirements for employers in the state with adverse judgments against them and other new provisions that target casino and hotel employers.
Starting Wednesday, employers with adverse judgments or administrative rulings must annually report any of those for the prior year to the Department of Human Rights. They have to report the number and whether the actions dealt with sexual harassment, discrimination or harassment on the basis of sex, race, national origin, religion, age, disability, military status, sexual orientation or gender identity.
Lawmakers passed a bill last year in response to workplace sexual misconduct allegations being brought to light in many different industries.
A mandate was also issued for employers to provide annual workplace training on how to identify and prevent sexual harassment. That took effect Jan. 1. Employers face hefty fines for not complying.
The laws apply to both the public and private sectors.
Also starting Wednesday, casino and hotel employers are included in an anti-sexual harassment policy aimed at protecting employees against sexual harassment or assault by guests.
Employees or representatives for employees are also now allowed to bring a legal action against a hotel or casino employer for violations after notifying the employer and allowing them 15 calendar days to remedy the alleged violation.
