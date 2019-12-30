DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The new year is right around the corner, and many will starting thinking about New Year's resolutions.
A study from the University of Scranton found that only 8% of people who make New Year's goals keep them.
"New Year's resolutions are really hard to stick with. So, I really recommend to start small," said Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor at Decatur Indoor Sports Complex.
The study also found that nearly 55% of goals for the new year are fitness or health related. Hewitt suggests people who want to set a goal in that area should consider making one small change at a time.
"Change one thing, even if it's joining a gym," she explained. "At least you have that commitment so that way you can go in at any time and attack all the other goals you are wanting to achieve."
Hewitt said it is all about creating a schedule and then sticking with it. She mentioned group classes is a great way to hold yourself accountable.
"Say to yourself, 'It's all about making myself healthier and wanting to do more with my body with my muscles, health and fitness.'"
Hewitt has been in the fitness field for 20 years and said when it comes to getting on track, looking at what you put into your body can also have an effect on a healthy lifestyle.
"Making better choices, because we live in a time where we are fast as lightning, shovel the food in and let's move on to the next activity and so I talk about what's the lesser of the two evils."
She suggests people pick up the fruits and veggies, and do away with the chips and unhealthy processed foods.
Finally, Hewitt said it's never too later to get back into the gym and think about a healthy lifestyle. The fitness supervisor said she has seen people 70-years-old come back from surgery and do activities they have not done in years.
"Start somewhere, and start with something," she said. "Join a gym. Join a group of friends that say we're going to commit to this and we're going to do this, and make it a part of your schedule."
The DISC offers a variety of group fitness classes, in addition to having three personal trainers who can assist in your healthy goals. For more information, click HERE.