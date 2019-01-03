DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new year calls for new resolutions.
Some popular resolutions include learning a new hobby, being financially responsible and getting healthy. But if you want to improve your health in the new year, quick fixes like fad dieting will only give you a short-term solution.
David Fink, Athletic Trainer for HSHS St. Mary's, says it's all about a lifestyle change.
"People want to lose weight with a quick fix and don't change their lifestyle," Fink said.
Some of the most popular fad diets right now include Intermittent Fasting, the Keto Diet and the Gluten Free Diet.
While these diets can be beneficial if done correctly, they can also be harmful.
"A lot of these things can be a part of your diet," Fink said. "The Keto Diet is low-carb, but changing that in your routine can be harmful to your health. There are necessary carbs you need. Intermittent Fasting might be good once a week, but people are taking it to the extreme and doing it every day."
According to Fink, it's all about starting with small changes.
"It's about portion control," Fink said. "A lot of people don't realize you don't have to change your diet. You can still get things like Kreckel's, but instead of two double cheeseburgers, get one."
So forget the short term solutions, and go for a permanent change instead.