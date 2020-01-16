DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There are nearly 1,000 job openings in the Decatur-area, according to Workforce Investment Solutions.
Workers around the area and country with their sights sets on a new job in 2020 have a lot of factors working in their favor. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there is an estimated 7.3 million open jobs in the U.S., and the unemployment rate sits at just 3.5%.
Rocki Wilkerson, Director of Workforce Investment Solutions, said the issue is our area is not that there are not available jobs. It is the growth of the workforce.
"I think that people struggling to find a job have some barriers they need to address, and that's always a challenge."
Workforce Investment Solutions has a One-Stop Coordinate Service where job seekers can go. Workforce will point them in the right direction to overcome any barriers they are facing.
"A barrier might be you have a difficult time interviewing. You might freeze and don't know what to say or a barrier might be you don't know how to put a resume together."
Career site ZipRecruiter reports that job postings typically increase by 15% between December and January. Wilkerson explained at a recent hiring event for Fuyao they had over 300 job seekers come through their door in one day.
"You want people to do what they are interested in. You want to foster their personal and professional interests," she said. "(But) you always have to look at who is hiring, where the jobs are and then create an employment plan."
Job experts with Workforce said the first thing to do when looking for a job or applying is to get organized. Jennie Wernecke, One-Stop Coordinator, said keeping a journal is a great start.
"Keep a journal of where you are applying, the dates, position, username and passwords."
Wernecke and Wilkerson agreed keeping a positive attitude and following up with employers is a great way to put yourself on the map. Both encourage those looking for a job or needing a boost to take advantage of the workshops offered at Workforce Investment Solutions.
"If you are struggling, then it's up to you to get out and get some free workshops and hone in on the difficulties, because if you don't nobody else is going to and therefore you are going to keep making the same mistakes over and over," said Wilkerson.
Workforce Investment Solutions is unique, because it works with job seekers and employers. Wilkerson said they know what skill sets are important to employers so they can provide the resources someone needs to land their next job.
"Once you put together that cover letter, that resume and you're going to interviews, you are selling yourself. So, you do need to take some time and do some self-reflection."
For more information about Workforce Investment Solutions click here.