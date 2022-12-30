(WAND WEATHER) - While it'll be cooler Friday across Central Illinois, it'll still be warmer than average.
This time of the year, we typically see a high around 35°. Yesterday, Decatur hit 61° and Springfield reached 64°!
A cold front passed through the area early Friday morning accompanied by showers and isolated rumbles of thunder.
We'll see rain through early Friday evening, especially to the south and east.
New Year's Eve weekend is looking dry.
Another weather system early next week will bring moderate to heavy rain, a few thunderstorms and warm temperatures.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
