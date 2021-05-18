NEW YORK (WAND) - Former President Donald Trump's company is now under investigation in a criminal capacity.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office confirmed to CNBC it is "actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity." Spokesman Fabien Levy said prosecutors have informed the company the investigation is "no longer purely civil in nature."
The probe is happening jointly with a criminal investigation of the former president and his company by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
At a civil level, the investigation by James was looking into accusations claiming the Trump Organization had manipulated the stated value of real estate assets to lower the tax liability on them and get better loan and insurance terms. Vance's office has been criminally looking into those accusations, among other items.
CNBC reached out to the former president's spokesperson and the Trump Organization for comment and has not heard back.
Former President Trump had called the investigations witch hunts by Democrats in past remarks.
