WARSAW, N.Y. (WAND) - A couple married for 50 years had some help to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Paul Brown's wife was undergoing therapy at the Wyoming County Community Health System just before the coronoavirus made it's way to Western New York. Now Brown isn't able to visit his wife.
Most of their interactions have been done through FaceTime, according to WGRZ TV. Brown said he expected their anniversary to be the same. However, the Warsaw Fire Department and nursing home decided to make the anniversary more memorable, while still staying socially distant.
The fire chief brought in the company ladder truck and lifted Brown to the second story window so he could see his wife, Judy. Paul then recited the vows they shared over 500 years ago.
Paul wore a black suit and Judy donned a veil just as they did the day they were married.
"You know, we're still young, at least still young at heart, both of us and whatever else, so it's still an exciting time for us," Brown said.
Family and friends were watching from the ground, and Paul even sealed the words with a kiss. Paul said it wasn't how he anticipated spending his anniversary with his wife, but he's glad he could do just a little something to make it special.
Brown said he was especially thankful for the nursing home for helping him set everything up.