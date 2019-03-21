In this March 20, 2019, photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference following the March 15 mosque shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Prime Minister Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and "military style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used in last Friday's attacks on two Christchurch mosques. Ardern announced the ban Thursday, March 21, and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.(Kyodo News via AP)