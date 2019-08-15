SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -If you are going to the Illinois State Fair you may see a plot of newly legalized industrial hemp growing.
100 industrial hemp and eight CBD plants were planted next to the U of I Master Gardner's land on 8th St.
Hemp production was legalized last summer. Applications for would-be growers became available in April.
CBD plants need to branch out to produce buds for oils. Industrial strains are planted close together so they will grow tall with long, straight stems for production of fiber or hurd.
An agriculture official will be giving presentations at the hemp plot every day from 1 to 3 p.m.