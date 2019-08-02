URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A news conference where lawyers were set to discuss a possible location of Yingying Zhang's body has been postponed.
That was planned for Friday at 3 p.m. at the Beckett Law Office in Urbana.
Steve Beckett, attorney for the Zhang family, said earlier Friday the remains of the murdered UI scholar could be in a Vermilion County landfill.
Beckett said he learned this information through the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The office told Beckett the defense team for convicted killer Brendt Christensen disclosed this information as a part of an immunity agreement.
Prior to Christensen's conviction, the prosecution had offered to take the death penalty off the table if he would share where Zhang's body was.
His defense team wanted the language of the agreement changed, clarifying Christensen would be immune from the death penalty if he shared what he did with the body, regardless of whether law enforcement were actually able to recover her body.
That is when the deal was abandoned.
There is one landfill in Danville. It is unclear at this time whether police have already searched that area for Zhang's remains.
Christensen was convicted in federal court of kidnapping the visiting Chinese UI scholar from campus two years ago and killing her.
He received life in prison after the jury that convicted him could not agree on the death penalty.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday Yingying Zhang's body has not been found, and the lawyers are sharing information that was already passed along to the Zhang family following the trial.
The Beckett Law Office said the news conference will be held sometime next week, but a date and time have not yet been set.