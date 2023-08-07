NEWTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Newton man has been arrested for five counts of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.
According to Illinois State Police, on June 8, 2023 at around 6 a.m., officers were requested by Newton Police Department to conduct a homicide investigation after Terry L. Eastep, 59, of Newton, was located with life-threatening injuries inside a residence in the 100 block of Marion Street in Newton.
Police report Eastep died as a result of his injuries on June 11, 2023.
On August 7, 2023, after a thorough investigation, the Jasper County State's Attorney's Office charged 30-year-old Paul S. Schoonover, for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.
Schoonover is currently in custody at the Jasper County Jail awaiting bond hearing.
No further information is available at this time.
