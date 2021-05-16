CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Inclusivity for all, Next Level Hair Parlor is making sure any race, ethnicity and culture is taken care of.
A team of hair experts, "we are a team here, we all have each other's backs," Manager Elaine Bunting tells WAND News about their work environment. But these hair experts want more than just to give a simple haircut.
Isis Griffin, Co-Owner of Next Level Hair Parlor, says the shop is welcoming to all. "The perfect opportunity to bring something high quality and also inclusive for every race and even all genders who wanted a nice haircut, not just nice but high level." Griffin says.
Next Level Hair Parlor is new in town, but they're coming in at full speed, letting the community know the shop is open to anyone. But most importantly, they say they are ready for all hair types and colors to feel there is a hair expert for them.
Bunting says the parlor is, "totally inclusive. You have people from every background, every walk of life, every ethnicity. So to have a place to work. That's the same like that, it's really good because it looks like, what our towns look like now." The parlor mirrors Champaign Urbana, which they say is a melting pot of cultures.
Next Level Hair Parlor is hoping to set a new standard for businesses in the area, "businesses will follow us, our direction in terms of the inclusivity, with and also how we treat people and giving them something that's high quality." Griffin says.
Bunting says they are excited to keep growing for the community, "We just [want] to continue to grow our team, and continue to have people that want to be here and want to fit in. And then, just to make more and more champagne or and surrounding areas come in and feel comfortable."
If you are interested in working for Next Level Hair Parlor, inquire by clicking here.
