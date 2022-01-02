Another report has suggested that this season will be Matt Nagy’s last as the Bears head coach.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that while the Bears haven’t made any public announcements regarding their decision about Nagy’s future, the organization seems to have a plan in place behind closed doors.
“According to multiple sources, Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy's successor after Week 18,” Rapoport said. “According to those in the building, Nagy has been business as usual, not making his future a major topic of conversation and focusing only on his team closing out the season the right way."
“When he's met with the owners, it's been under his normal course of action as head coach, not in any way focused on his future.”
General Manager Ryan Pace hired Matt Nagy in 2018. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator wasted no time in providing a spark to the team. The Bears went 12-4 in Nagy's first season as head coach, winning the NFC North. That season ended in the infamous "Double Doink" loss in the Wild Card Round against the Eagles. Nagy took home the the Coach of the Year award that season, but since then things have gone downhill.
Over the past three seasons the Bears have posted a record of 21-36.
