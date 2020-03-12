(WAND) - The National Hockey League’s season has been put on hold, according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
According to a statement from the NHL, the season will be put on hold after they consulted medical experts. The hold begins immediately.
"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking peremature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for the coronavirus - and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point - it is no longer appropriate to try and continue to ply games at this time," the NHL's statement said.
The league had already cancelled morning practices.
NHL is hoping to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.
The NBA announced on Wednesday night that their season would be postponed.