NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND)- A Niantic man agrees to a partial plea deal, and is charged with two counts of child pornography.
According to reports, Joshua Skinner was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 after detectives received a cybertip form the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which altered of potential child pornography being uploaded to a social media site from a particular IP address.
Police say at the time of the arrest Skinner acknowledged having sent and received child pornography videos via that web site.
Skinner appeared in court on Tuesday, where he agreed to a partial plea deal alleging two separate counts of unlawful possession of child pornography, both a Class 2 felony.
