DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Niantic man who admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage child will spend more than a decade in prison.
The sentence against Bryan P. Antal, 36, was handed down Thursday. He pleaded guilty to a Class X felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
He will serve 12 years in prison for the crime, with the sentence to be served at 85 percent. He received credit for time served from Sept. 23, 2021 to May 11, 2022.
Five other charges against Antal were dismissed in exchange for his plea.
Most of the sexual acts involving the teen, which dated back to when she was a young child, happened in Antal's home. Authorities began investigating in October of 2020, Macon County deputies said, when a different minor reported Antal inappropriately touched them two years before.
Antal's victim reported he repeatedly involved her in sex acts and bribed her with food.
Antal is a registered violent offender against youth. He has a registered Niantic address.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
