(WAND) - A quiet weather week is ahead for Central Illinois.
For those of you wanting a stretch of nice weather, you're getting your wish.
No rain is expected this week with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
Highs today will reach the low-80s with mid-80s expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will bring cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the 40s and low-50s.
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, dry weather continues with a warming trend.
We'll reach around 80° Saturday and the low-80s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
