(WAND WEATHER) - As February comes to an end today, no snow is in the Central Illinois forecast this week!
A warming trend that started Sunday with highs in the 40's will continue today and tomorrow.
Highs will reach the 50's today and 60° Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
