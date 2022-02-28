24 Hour Temp Change.JPG
(WAND WEATHER) - As February comes to an end today, no snow is in the Central Illinois forecast this week!
 
A warming trend that started Sunday with highs in the 40's will continue today and tomorrow.
Highs will reach the 50's today and 60° Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday night.
 
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
 
