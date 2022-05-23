(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a couple more nice days before another round of wet weather.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today with highs around 70°. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday and it'll be a few degrees warmer.
Showers and thunderstorms move back in Tuesday night and stick around until Thursday night. Some of the storms later Wednesday could be on the strong side.
Rainfall amounts during this time could reach an inch or inch-and-a-half.
Highs through the rest of the week will be in the 60s and 70s.
Memorial Day weekend will turn hot and humid.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
