(WAND) - Several of the state regulated electric, natural gas, water, and sewer utilities have agreed to extend the moratorium on disconnections for residential customers.
The following companies are extending the moratorium on disconnections until September 30:
- Nicor Gas
- Northshore/Peoples Gas
- Illinois American Water
- Aqua Illinois
- Utility Services of Illinois
Ameren Illinois and ComEd have agreed to extend the moratorium through September 10.
Consumer Gas and Liberty Utilities have previously agreed to not disconnect customers until 6 months after the stipulated moratorium period expired, which occurred on June 26, taking them past September.
On June 18, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved the COVID-19 utility relief stipulated agreements as the result of negotiations between 13 utility companies, consumer advocacy groups, and parties.
The agreements provided consumer protections involving utility credit and collection practices, deferred payment agreements, and temporary waivers of reconnection fees and new deposit requirements.
