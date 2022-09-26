CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): 1 in 10 babies are born in need of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, this is according to Parenting.com. September aims to bring awareness to NICU babies and their families as they navigate unexpected waters with their newborns.
"It's extremely traumatic, planned or unplanned. It's an intensive care unit and it's really difficult to see your baby hooked up to tubes and wires." That's what Champaign mom Jess Wolff tells us about her experience with both her daughter and son having to stay in the NICU. This is Lily Wolff, she's a surviving twin and was born a micro-preemie. Lily and her family spent 256 days in the Nicu.
Lily's little brother also had a stay in the NICU, although it was a shorter one. Now, both are thriving at home, one day at a time! Jess Wolff tells WAND News, for NICU awareness month, she wants people to know how they can offer support to families who may go through the same journey saying, "Be a listening ear, check-in, and check-in without expectation of a response because there are great days in the NICU and there are horrible days in the NICU." She also mentions, knowing they have a strong support system was key to those harder days in the NICU. "Knowing that we had family and friends on our side who did not necessarily expect anything from us, was really huge." She says.
She also mentions, do something for NICU families without asking what they need, "There were a lot of folks who just said, 'let me know if you need anything.' We don't know...in a traumatic and chaotic situation like that, we don't know what we need. So, my advice to people who want to help a family is always, just do it." Wolff says to just think of something that could be helpful to the family, such as walking their dog, mowing their lawn or shoveling snow, and take other kids to activities, to name a few.
WAND told you last year about The Nest Postpartum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit based out of Champaign-Urbana. Founder and President Paige Raab says, their main mission is to provide support to NICU families and keep them close to their babies. Wolff is a part of The Nest Postpartum as well. The organization supports families through community and local resources. To learn more about the non-profit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.