(WAND) – Niemann Foods said they will offer jobs to those effected by the bar and restaurant shutdown.
The company said they will reach out to all Illinois area restaurant and bar workers to offer them temporary employment to help displaced workers get through the next few weeks.
On Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all bars and restaurants will close. Restaurants will be allowed to continue food delivery services and curbside pickup.
Niemann Foods said they are looking for help and encourage those in need of help to apply.
To apply you can click here.