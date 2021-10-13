DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Details about Danville's Night of Lights Parade have been publicly announced.
The theme for 2021 is "Hometown Holiday," officials from Downtown Danville Inc., Vermilion Advantage and the City of Danville announced. Leaders are accepting parade float entries until Nov. 19 at this link.
Float entries have a cost of $25 for businesses and are free to nonprofits and individuals.
Parade floats will be judged by a team of judges appointed by sponsoring organizations. Winners in each category will get a Downtown Danville outing or pizza party for their float team. Categories for winners include Mayor's Choice, Downtown Choice, Vermilion Advantage Choice and Best Representative of the Theme.
There are corporate sponsorships available for the Night of Lights parade. Email agreer@cityofdanville.org for more information.
