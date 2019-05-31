CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin night lane closures to remove a bridge over Interstate 57.
Work on the removal of the Bradley Avenue bridge will begin on Monday, June 3.
According to IDOT, the project involves removing the existing bridge, which will require a lane closure with traffic control devices.
Intermittent closures of the other lane will be done using a rolling road block in coordination with the Illinois State Police and will last about 25 minutes at a time.
The work will be done between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and is expected to last eight nights.
If you plan to travel in this area plan for delays and allow extra time for trips.