(WAND)-The Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot program will soon provide additional COVID-19 vaccines to nine critical access hospitals throughout central Illinois.
As the next step in the vaccine pilot program, out of the nine critical access hospitals, five federally qualified health centers and four safety-net hospitals have started to receive vaccine doses directly from the federal government.
This next phase specifically targets rural communities, providing hundreds of doses to each site per week.
"I'm proud that we're expanding this important program with a special focus on rural communities," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Adding nine critical access hospitals across Illinois, to begin receiving additional vaccine allocations, is a continuation of our mission to meet communities where they already are. Rural communities deserve the same protections from this virus that suburban and urban communities get."
Beginning this week, the state will provide a combined total of nearly 6,000 vaccine doses per week to the nine hospitals, in addition to the already allocated doses the state distributes to existing health care partners.
This next phase aims to reduce disparities in access to the vaccine by helping those who may face additional barriers such as underlying conditions or reliable transportation. IDPH used rural and geographic considerations to select the sites in this phase of the pilot program.
"As we continue with the state's vaccination rollout, it's crucial that the more rural areas of Illinois are not forgotten and overlooked," said Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). "Especially here in Southern Illinois where gaining access or traveling to vaccine sites proves to be more of a challenge, we have to ensure that we are doing everything we can bring vaccine availability to our residents. I'm encouraged to learn that Hamilton Memorial Hospital will be receiving critical vaccine dosages and hope that we continue to expand vaccine access in the region."
Vaccines will be made available by appointment only.
In accordance with the pilot program's first phase, the critical access hospitals will first prioritize their patient base before expanding their vaccine capacity to the broader community.
Sites participating in the program include:
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital, Christian County
- Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, Ford County
- Hamilton Memorial Hospital District, Hamilton County
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Logan County
- Genesis Medical Center Aledo, Mercer County
- Hillsboro Area Hospital, Montgomery County
- Hopedale Medical Complex, Tazewell County
- Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Vermilion County
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Wayne County
