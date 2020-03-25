DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) - Two students who attend Northern Illinois University have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school officials.
Both of the students are in self-isolation and will not be able to return to normal activites on campus until given the OK by the DeKalb County Health Department.
One of the students who tested positive was briefly on campus on March 16. They were reportedly in Montgomery Hall and had very little contact with others.
The second student has not been on campus since March 3. However, they recently traveled with a small group of NIU students.
Going forward, the university will update any additional NIU-related cases on our NIU COVID-19 site, and public health officials will directly contact any individuals who might have been at risk of exposure by being in the immediate area of newly diagnosed people.