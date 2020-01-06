DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Contract negotiations between the teaching assistants' union and Decatur Public Schools ended with no agreement Monday.
Monday evening marked yet another attempt by the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants to secure a new contract with the district using the help of a federal mediator. Representatives from both sides spent over three hours talking in the latest meeting.
They last met to negotiate a contract in December. This would be the fourth mediation meeting since the strike, back in October.
DFTA leader Paula Busboom told WAND-TV affordable health insurance rates are a top focus of the push for a contract. She said the DPS board unanimously hasn't budged since the first mediation meeting, and called the lack of progress "disheartening".
"They've [the school board] made it clear, over and over again," Busboom said. "That every person is to pay the same amount of money for their insurance irregardless of the money that they earn."
Decatur Public Schools released a statement after 7 p.m. Monday, saying another negotiating session will soon be scheduled. The district promised to communicate any movement toward an agreement between the two sides.
WAND News asked Busboom if the union would go on strike again. The union president said the strike was suspended and it wasn't over. If a strike were to happen again, it would come down to a vote.