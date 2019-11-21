DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants has submitted a proposal to the Decatur Public Schools board after talks Thursday ended with no agreement.
Representatives with DFTA and DPS met with a federal mediator Thursday night. It ended with DFTA turning in a proposal that the board plans to review when it next meets on Dec. 10.
Members of the DFTA had rallied in Decatur Thursday afternoon before the meeting.
A joint statement from the two sides Thursday night said the following:
"We remain hopeful that a settlement between Decatur Public Schools and DFTA will happen soon. The next mediation session is scheduled for Monday, December 16."