DPS eyes teaching assistant layoffs, reorganization

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants has submitted a proposal to the Decatur Public Schools board after talks Thursday ended with no agreement. 

Representatives with DFTA and DPS met with a federal mediator Thursday night. It ended with DFTA turning in a proposal that the board plans to review when it next meets on Dec. 10. 

Members of the DFTA had rallied in Decatur Thursday afternoon before the meeting. 

A joint statement from the two sides Thursday night said the following: 

"We remain hopeful that a settlement between Decatur Public Schools and DFTA will happen soon. The next mediation session is scheduled for Monday, December 16."

