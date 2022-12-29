SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After one of the largest Springfield fires in decades, there were questions as to whether anyone was inside during the blaze.
The Springfield Fire Department announced that a search of the site with cadaver dogs found nothing definitive. This means that most likely, there were no people inside the abandoned building during the fire.
Crews responded to the building at 815 N. 11th around 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
There were six engine companies, three truck companies (one from the Sherman Fire Department), two command vehicles, and four additional command staff personnel called in.
During operations on 11th Street, another fire happened utilizing all remaining units in Springfield, including an extra company made up of crewmembers that had just left another scene on 11th Street.
The fire is believed to be the largest building fire in Springfield since the Weaver Paint Factory fire in the 1970s.
A full investigation report should be released within the next week or so.
