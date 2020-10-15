CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - No charges will be filed against a pickup truck driver who appeared in July to make contact with a protester in Champaign.
It happened outside of Rogue Barber Shop on Saturday, July 25. The showed a red truck appearing to make contact with someone and running over a bike.
Rogue had faced some criticism due to a Facebook post that it later deleted. It said the business would be a "private membership traditional barber shop (not unisex)" and would be "not open to the general public." Perspective customers had to fill out an application.
This drew protesters to the area, and the owner of a nearby business had reported protesters were not allowing traffic in the area to pass, according to police comments obtained by The News-Gazette.
Police investigated the situation involving the truck through multiple interviews, protester and third-party video reviews and additional evidence analysis before turning findings over to the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office, which decided against filing charges. Officers named the following reasons for deciding against charges:
- Evidence shows that the driver was driving slowly away from the scene
- One of the protestors put their bike in the way of the truck, and
- Other protestors converged on the truck, pounded on the truck, and put themselves in front of the vehicle rather than moving away.
Police said the state's attorney's office also declined to file criminal charges against any of the people named in four reports regarding vandalism and threats made to Rogue and the business owner. Sidewalks in front of the business and and the side of the building had been covered in chalk messages.
"The City of Champaign will not be pursuing ordinance violations in relation to this incident and now considers this matter administratively closed," a Champaign press release said. "The city thanks the public for its patience while the investigation was underway."
With the goal of being transparent, the city said it has made police reports and video available online. They can be viewed here.
Rogue Barber Shop closed its doors in early August as a result of protests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.